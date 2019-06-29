UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Saudi Crown Prince Responsible To Shed Light On Khashoggi Murder

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:03 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud was responsible to shed the light on the murder of Saudi-born journalist Jamal Khashoggi, claiming that the prince had promised to do this

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud was responsible to shed the light on the murder of Saudi-born journalist Jamal Khashoggi, claiming that the prince had promised to do this.

"There are things [about Khashoggi's murder] that I cannot share with you here right now. This is impossible for me to articulate them.

A total of 15 individuals, who were sent to Turkey onboard of two aircraft, are the main perpetrators, and the one supposed to shed the light on this murder is the crown prince. He is the number one responsible to shed the light on this murder because he gave me a promise, when we talked about this issue over the phone, but he has not done anything so far," Erdogan said at a press conference, held at the end of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

