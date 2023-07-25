Erdogan Says Settlement to Ukraine Conflict Discussed With Zelenskyy in Early July

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he had discussed ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the latter's visit to Istanbul in early July.

"On July 7, we hosted the president of Ukraine, Mr. Zelensky, and discussed with him the issues on the agenda.

We shared with him our views on ending the war, which has been going on for more than 500 days, and stressed that we are ready to make a contribution," Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting.

Last week, the office of the Turkish president said the leaders had also discussed the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative by phone. Zelenskyy, for his part, thanked Erdogan for the "fruitful meeting" in Istanbul and Ankara's "principled position" regarding Ukraine's NATO aspirations.