UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Summit On Idlib Most Likely To Be Held On March 5 In Istanbul - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:47 PM

Erdogan Says Summit on Idlib Most Likely to Be Held on March 5 in Istanbul - Reports

The summit on the situation in Syria's Idlib is most likely to be held on March 5 in Istanbul, while it is yet to be determined whether it will be bilateral or multilateral, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, according to the NTV broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The summit on the situation in Syria's Idlib is most likely to be held on March 5 in Istanbul, while it is yet to be determined whether it will be bilateral or multilateral, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, according to the NTV broadcaster.

Erdogan said on Tuesday that he planned to discuss Idlib with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 5, adding that the four-way meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron was yet to be coordinated. The Kremlin said that preparations for the multilateral meeting were underway, while there were no plans for direct Putin-Erdogan talks yet.

Related Topics

Syria Russia German Vladimir Putin Idlib Istanbul Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan March

Recent Stories

Amal Clooney hired by Maldives to get Rohingya Mus ..

3 minutes ago

Data a key pillar to achieve 50-year strategy obje ..

5 minutes ago

German court scraps ban on professional assisted s ..

12 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan unveiled #QuadCameraBatteryKing re ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan Women Cricket Team defeats West Indies’ ..

28 minutes ago

Murray admits he may need further operation

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.