Erdogan Says Summit on Idlib Most Likely to Be Held on March 5 in Istanbul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The summit on the situation in Syria's Idlib is most likely to be held on March 5 in Istanbul, while it is yet to be determined whether it will be bilateral or multilateral, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, according to the NTV broadcaster.

Erdogan said on Tuesday that he planned to discuss Idlib with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 5, adding that the four-way meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron was yet to be coordinated. The Kremlin said that preparations for the multilateral meeting were underway, while there were no plans for direct Putin-Erdogan talks yet.