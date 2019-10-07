UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Syria Operation Can Come At Any Moment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 02:43 PM

Erdogan says Syria operation can come at any moment

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that his army was ready to launch operations against Kurdish militants in Syria at any moment following the US announcement that it would not stand in the way.

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that his army was ready to launch operations against Kurdish militants in Syria at any moment following the US announcement that it would not stand in the way.

"There is a phrase that we always say: we can come any night without warning," Erdogan told reporters in televised remarks.

"It is absolutely out of the question for us to further tolerate the threats from these terrorist groups," he said, referring to Kurdish militants.

