Erdogan Says Talked About Delivering Food To Countries In Need With Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Erdogan Says Talked About Delivering Food to Countries in Need With Putin

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he discussed supplying countries in need with food during a recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"During our latest conversation with Mr. Putin, we discussed efforts to send (food) to the poorest African countries, grain in particular," Erdogan told a meeting of the Turkish ruling party.

