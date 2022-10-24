UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Talked To Putin About Overcoming Food Crisis In Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 06:40 AM

Erdogan Says Talked to Putin About Overcoming Food Crisis in Africa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he is working with Russian President Vladimir Putin on finding ways to overcome the food crisis in "underdeveloped" countries in Africa.

"During our last talks with Mr. Putin, we took steps to find out what we can give to underdeveloped or undeveloped countries in Africa... in addition to grain. What was it? Fertilizers. It's not just grain... Because in these countries where there is a severe drought, it is also necessary to eliminate this problem using fertilizers... I hope we will overcome this issue," Erdogan said on Sunday, as quoted by Turkish daily Yeni Safak.

Turkish media reported on Sunday that Erdogan will discuss the UN-brokered grain deal, set to expire on November 19, with his ministers during a cabinet meeting on Monday, October 24.

On Friday, the Turkish president said that there were no obstacles to extending the Istanbul grain deal.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. Moscow has also maintained that the part of the deal concerning Russian food products was not working.

Earlier in October, UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative Amir Mahmoud Abdulla said that the grain deal was likely to be extended and, possibly, expanded.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Turkey Drought Vladimir Putin Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan July October November Sunday Media From Cabinet

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

17 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

18 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

18 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

21 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.