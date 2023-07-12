Erdogan Says There Are Proposals From Russia on Grain Deal

Russia has some proposals on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is set to expire on July 17, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Russia has some proposals on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is set to expire on July 17, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan mentioned that Ankara is still engaged in talks on the grain deal to extend it.

"(Russian President) Vladimir Putin also has a number of proposals, we have taken them into account and continue our efforts to negotiate," Erdogan said.