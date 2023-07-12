Open Menu

Erdogan Says There Are Proposals From Russia On Grain Deal

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 10:23 PM

Erdogan Says There Are Proposals From Russia on Grain Deal

Russia has some proposals on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is set to expire on July 17, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Russia has some proposals on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is set to expire on July 17, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan mentioned that Ankara is still engaged in talks on the grain deal to extend it.

"(Russian President) Vladimir Putin also has a number of proposals, we have taken them into account and continue our efforts to negotiate," Erdogan said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan July

Recent Stories

Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational q ..

Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational qualification programme

11 minutes ago
 Senate body discusses standard of nursing institut ..

Senate body discusses standard of nursing institutions

10 minutes ago
 PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of inst ..

PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of institutions' auctioning: Marriyum ..

10 minutes ago
 Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispu ..

Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispute Resolution: AJK President

10 minutes ago
 Marriyum inaugurates 12 new studios at Radio Pakis ..

Marriyum inaugurates 12 new studios at Radio Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 LCCI organizes seminar on 'Road to Healthy Heart'

LCCI organizes seminar on 'Road to Healthy Heart'

16 minutes ago
Round table discussion on "Contemporary Situation ..

Round table discussion on "Contemporary Situation in Occupied Areas of Palestine ..

16 minutes ago
 High Levels of Chemical Irritant Found in Ohio Wee ..

High Levels of Chemical Irritant Found in Ohio Weeks After Train Derailed - Stud ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan achieves remarkable progress on polio era ..

Pakistan achieves remarkable progress on polio eradication: Secretary Health

16 minutes ago
 6574 illegal connections severed in HESCO drive

6574 illegal connections severed in HESCO drive

14 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches international program ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches international programme on training government dire ..

26 minutes ago
 US Senator Manchin to Attend Town Hall Amid Talk o ..

US Senator Manchin to Attend Town Hall Amid Talk of 2024 Presidential Run - Stat ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World