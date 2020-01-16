Erdogan Says Third States Need Permit to Drill in Areas Covered by Deal With GNA - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that any seismic survey and drilling activities by third countries in the areas covered by the maritime deal between Ankara and Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) would be deemed illegal without relevant permit, the Daily Sabah newspaper has reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that any seismic survey and drilling activities by third countries in the areas covered by the maritime deal between Ankara and Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) would be deemed illegal without relevant permit, the Daily Sabah newspaper has reported.

In November, Turkey and the GNA signed an agreement on a new maritime border, which runs through gas-rich zones in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as theirs.

The accord has triggered a backlash from the eastern Libyan administration, as well as Athens, Nicosia, Paris, Rome and Cairo.