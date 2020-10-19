UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says 'Thoughtless' Imitation Of West Caused Largest Damage To Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Erdogan Says 'Thoughtless' Imitation of West Caused Largest Damage to Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the thoughtless imitation of the West has caused Turkey the greatest damage

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the thoughtless imitation of the West has caused Turkey the greatest damage.

"At the heart of political and economic independence lies spiritual independence. The growing power of the Western world has made it unhealthy to discuss this issue in our society. The thoughtless imitation of the West has caused the greatest damage to our republic," Erdogan said in an address at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a building of the university, Erdogan added that at present, when "Turkey has regained confidence in political, economic and military terms, such discussions have begun to be conducted on more equitable terms," but that the "promotion of national traditions in education and culture has not yet been reached to the desired level.

"

Turkey's robust population of Westernized youth has often played critical roles in politics and has been the driving force behind many protests and opposition movements in urban centers. Support for Erdogan and his AKP party has waned considerably among Western-minded citizens, especially in Istanbul, where Erdogan's hand-picked candidate lost in back-to-back mayoral elections in 2019.

Related Topics

World Education Turkey Istanbul Independence Tayyip Erdogan 2019 Opposition

Recent Stories

TRA, Bee’ah cooperate to enhance environmental a ..

38 minutes ago

Tadweer announces results of pest control operatio ..

38 minutes ago

Emirati delegation visits Israel to discuss agricu ..

38 minutes ago

Govt asked to avert forthcoming food crisis throug ..

48 minutes ago

CEO Islamabad Electric Supply Company to listen co ..

2 minutes ago

Operation Center established to respond public hea ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.