Erdogan Says Time For Moscow-Kiev Talks To Bring Results

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the time has come for the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to bring results

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the time has come for the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to bring results.

"The time has come for the negotiations to bring results. In Turkey, we sincerely wish this and are ready to assist," Erdogan said in his address to the Russian and Ukrainian delegations before the beginning of their talks in Istanbul.

The Turkish leader also stressed that the prolongation of the conflict in Ukraine benefits no one.

"There are no winners in a war," Erdogan said.

At the same time, he noted that the talks between Moscow and Kiev can contribute to a personal meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents and assured that Istanbul is ready to host such a meeting.

A Sputnik correspondent said that Erdogan had already left the Dolmabahce Palace, where negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are scheduled to take place. The Turkish president's car left the territory, accompanied by motorcyclists.

