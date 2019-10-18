Erdogan Says to Discuss Syria Safe Zone With Putin on October 22

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he would discuss Syrian safe zone with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, at their October 22 meeting in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi

On Thursday, Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence agreed a 120-hour ceasefire in North Syria so that Kurdish militias could pull back from the Turkish border. According to Pence, this would help create a 20-mile safe zone on the border.

"The terrorist organization will leave the safe zone which is 32 kilometers [20 miles] wide and 444 kilometers [275 miles] long, west to east, as agreed. On Tuesday, I will discuss the next phase with Putin," Erdogan told reporters.