Erdogan Says Too Early To Talk of Draft Communique for Berlin Peace Conference on Libya

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara does not have a draft communique ahead of Sunday's peace conference on Libya to be held in the German capital of Berlin, as it too early to talk of one, although he expressed hope that the talks would yield positive results.

On Sunday, representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the US, Turkey, Egypt, European Union and United Nations will meet in Berlin to find solutions to the conflict in the North African country.

"We do not have a communique text. Let us hold the conference first and then examine the results, see what steps we can take and then discuss them. Let us see what these will be. But I hope that this will be a positive development. Elections are out of the question against a background of armed conflict," Erdogan told reporters before flying to Berlin, answering a journalist's question regarding a draft communique which has been published by a number of media agencies.