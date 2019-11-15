UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Trump Did Not React To Return Of His Letter On Ankara's Offensive In Syria

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 01:10 AM

Erdogan Says Trump Did Not React to Return of His Letter on Ankara's Offensive in Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that his US counterpart, Donald Trump, did not react to the return of the controversial letter that the US president sent him shortly before Turkey started its offensive in Syria's north.

In his letter, Trump called on the Turkish leader to abstain from launching the offensive that would "let the world down" and said that Erdogan should not be a "fool" and should instead work out a "good deal" with the US.

"I returned the letter to him, and there was no reaction," Erdogan told reporters on board a plane while going back from Washington, where he had talks with Trump, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish militia and Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorists. The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 for a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkey and Russia reached a deal that would see the Kurdish fighters pull back from the Syrian border area with Turkey. In addition, Moscow and Ankara have begun joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.

Related Topics

World Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Washington Trump Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

1 hour ago

Culture and arts are powerful agents of peace: Nou ..

2 hours ago

World Tolerance Summit concludes, experts call for ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Commander of US Central ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.