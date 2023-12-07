Erdogan Says Turkey And Greece Able To Resolve Disputes
Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 07:36 PM
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on a visit to Athens on Thursday that Ankara had the will to resolve all outstanding disputes with Greece.
"There is no problem that cannot be solved between us," Erdogan said during a media appearance with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, adding that he wanted to turn "the Aegean into a sea of peace and cooperation".
Erdogan was in Athens for the first time since 2017 after a long period of tension marked by spats over migration, energy exploration in the Aegean and territorial sovereignty.
Mitsotakis acknowledged in a joint statement that relations had been "dangerously threatened" in the past but were now on a "calmer path".
"I feel a historic debt to utilise the opportunity to bring the two nations side by side, as are our borders," Mitsotakis said.
Athens had agreed with the European Union to extend seven-day visas to Turkish citizens to visit Aegean islands, he said.
Greece and Turkey also signed a declaration of friendship and will work towards doubling their bilateral trade to $10 billion (9.3 billion Euros).