Erdogan says Turkey and Greece able to resolve disputes

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on a visit to Athens on Thursday that Ankara had the will to resolve all outstanding disputes with Greece.

"There is no problem that cannot be solved between us," Erdogan said during a media appearance with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, adding that he wanted to turn "the Aegean into a sea of peace and cooperation".

Erdogan was in Athens for the first time since 2017 after a long period of tension marked by spats over migration, energy exploration in the Aegean and territorial sovereignty.

Mitsotakis acknowledged in a joint statement that relations had been "dangerously threatened" in the past but were now on a "calmer path".

"I feel a historic debt to utilise the opportunity to bring the two nations side by side, as are our borders," Mitsotakis said.

Athens had agreed with the European Union to extend seven-day visas to Turkish citizens to visit Aegean islands, he said.

Greece and Turkey also signed a declaration of friendship and will work towards doubling their bilateral trade to $10 billion (9.3 billion Euros).