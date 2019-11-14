Erdogan Says Turkey Can Buy US Patriot Missiles 'Under Suitable Circumstances'

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Turkey is willing to purchase the US Patriot air defense system under right circumstances, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a joint press conference with President Donald Trump.

"We have clearly stated to President Trump that under suitable circumstances we could acquire Patriot missiles as well," Erdogan said on Wednesday during remarks at the White House.