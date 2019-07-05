Erdogan Says Turkey Car Blast May Be Terror-linked
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:24 PM
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said three Syrians were killed in a Turkish town close to the Syrian border in a car blast that may be terror-related
Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said three Syrians were killed in a Turkish town close to the Syrian border in a car blast that may be terror-related.
"The initial findings suggest there may be more of a link with terror," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.