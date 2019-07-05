UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Turkey Car Blast May Be Terror-linked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:24 PM

Erdogan says Turkey car blast may be terror-linked

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said three Syrians were killed in a Turkish town close to the Syrian border in a car blast that may be terror-related

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said three Syrians were killed in a Turkish town close to the Syrian border in a car blast that may be terror-related.

"The initial findings suggest there may be more of a link with terror," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

Related Topics

Syria Car Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan May Border

Recent Stories

PM’s steps to shield the poor from inflation lau ..

15 minutes ago

NATO Sees No Breakthrough on INF Treaty - Stoltenb ..

7 minutes ago

Zhang Shuai into Wimbledon last 16 for first time

8 minutes ago

Shehryar Afridi expresses grief over demise of Sha ..

8 minutes ago

All set for Asia's largest cattle market of sacrif ..

8 minutes ago

World Cup final on free to air TV if England get t ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.