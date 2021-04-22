UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Turkey Committed To Expanding Forests, Planted 5.1Bln Trees In 18 Years

Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:27 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Turkey has been consistently working toward increasing the forest area in the country with over 5.1 billion tree saplings planted over past 18 years, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"We are undertaking significant investment to increase the forest area of our country and to increase our forest stock to further develop biodiversity and preserve the environment. As a matter of fact, we have planted a total of 5.1 billion saplings in the last 18 years, and we have increased our forest stock from 20.8 to 23 million hectares," he told a US-sponsored virtual summit on climate.

The Turkish leader also stressed the country's commitment to tackling climate change by updating its national strategies in line with 2030 and 2050 climate change goals.

According to Erdogan, Turkey has set a goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 1.92 billion tonnes from 2012 to 2030, and increase the volume of electricity generated by renewables to 52.3%.

The two-day US climate summit has gathered the leaders of 40 countries from around the world to discuss actions needed to address climate change, as well as to invest in clean energy and low-carbon economy.

