Erdogan says Turkey could suspend relations with UAE after Israel deal

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey could suspend diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates after a landmark deal between Israel and Abu Dhabi.

"I gave an order to the foreign minister.

I said we could suspend diplomatic relations with the Abu Dhabi administration or withdraw our ambassador," Erdogan told reporters.

In the deal, Israel pledged to suspend its planned annexation of Palestinian lands in exchange for a normalisation of ties with the UAE.