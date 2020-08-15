UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Turkey Could Suspend Relations With UAE After Israel Deal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:04 AM

Erdogan says Turkey could suspend relations with UAE after Israel deal

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey could suspend diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates after a landmark deal between Israel and Abu Dhabi

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey could suspend diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates after a landmark deal between Israel and Abu Dhabi.

"I gave an order to the foreign minister.

I said we could suspend diplomatic relations with the Abu Dhabi administration or withdraw our ambassador," Erdogan told reporters.

In the deal, Israel pledged to suspend its planned annexation of Palestinian lands in exchange for a normalisation of ties with the UAE.

Related Topics

Exchange Israel Turkey UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

International treaties, relations rightful authori ..

36 minutes ago

Macron hails &#039;courageous UAE decision on Isra ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

2 hours ago

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

4 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

4 hours ago

US Seizes Largest Iranian Fuel Shipment Bound For ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.