Erdogan Says Turkey Has No 'Insurmountable Disagreements' With Any State

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Turkey has no disagreements that would be impossible to gap with any state and intends to take the "rightful" place in the new global order, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"We do not have insurmountable disagreements with any state - whether it is the US, Russia, China, Europe or the countries in our region. The course of events reflects Turkey's power. It will definitely take its rightful place in economic and political spheres of the new global architecture," Erdogan said, delivering a speech in Ankara.

The president stressed that some powers "do not want Turkey to develop, but it will not allow [them] to undermine its efforts to become a great and strong power.

"

Erdogan added that Turkey was ready to negotiate with all countries, provided that "its sovereignty and potential is treated with respect."

On December 10, the US imposed sanctions on the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries and its head Ismail Demir as well as on three additional individuals over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 system. Erdogan said that US sanctions against his country over the purchase of S-400 reflected the US disrespect towards an important NATO ally.