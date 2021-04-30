Erdogan Says Turkey Has No Problem With COVID-19 Vaccine Supply

Turkey currently has enough COVID-19 vaccines and no difficulties with their supply, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Turkey currently has enough COVID-19 vaccines and no difficulties with their supply, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said earlier in the week that Turkey might experience problems with vaccine supply over the next two months, but an abundance of coronavirus shots is expected afterward.

"We have enough vaccines. The Sputnik vaccine is coming from Russia. If necessary, we will discuss this with Mr. President. A very serious amount of Sputnik vaccine will come from Russia after our discussion with Mr. Putin," Erdogan was quoted by Hurriyet Daily news as saying after Friday prayers.

Later in the day, Koca announced on Twitter that the country approved the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.