Erdogan Says Turkey Has No Problem With Russia On Syria, Keeps Constant Contact With Putin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 10:10 PM

Erdogan Says Turkey Has No Problem With Russia on Syria, Keeps Constant Contact With Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that he maintained continuous contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin and noted that Turkey has no problems with Russia on the situation in Syria.

"The Sochi agreement (with the Russian Federation on the Syrian Idlib) is being successfully implemented as a result of our meetings in Tehran and Ankara. We are not talking about any problems with Russia. We are in touch with President Putin. If there is a question, we can negotiate and accept within 24 hours a joint decision on the steps to be taken," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul, as quoted by Anadolu.

On October 9, Erdogan announced the start of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, directed against the Kurdistan Workers Party and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in the Russia). On Saturday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said that the Turkish military and Syrian armed opposition took control of Ras al-Ain, and on Sunday, Anadolu reported taking control of the city of Tal Abyad.

Syrian authorities have repeatedly condemned the policy of Turkey in northern Syria. Russia stated that Turkey needs to avoid actions that could stand in the way of resolving the Syrian conflict, which has been ongoing since 2011.

