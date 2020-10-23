Erdogan Says Turkey Has Right to Engage in Karabakh Crisis Settlement, Like Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed on Friday that his country had the right to engage in the Karabakh conflict settlement, just like Russia

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed on Friday that his country had the right to engage in the Karabakh conflict settlement, just like Russia.

"If Russia wants to take part in solving the Karabakh problem, Turkey thinks it has the same right to engage.

I have not heard any news about Russia's negative stand on the matter," Erdogan told reporters.

The Turkish leader expressed the belief that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group had not made much progress in the Karabakh crisis settlement.

"We continue to cooperate with Russia on Syria and Libya. I hope we will manage to take the right steps on Karabakh and solve the problem at last," Erdogan added.