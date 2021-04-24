Erdogan Says Turkey Honors Memory of Slaughtered Armenians

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday he honored the memory of Armenians killed in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 and offered to strengthen ties with the neighbor nation

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday he honored the memory of Armenians killed in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 and offered to strengthen ties with the neighbor nation.

"We must not forget the culture of Turkish-Armenian coexistence, which has prospered over centuries and served as a role model for mankind. I honor the memory of the Ottoman Empire's Armenian population who perished under the difficult circumstances of the World War One and extend condolences to their descendants," he said in a statement.

Erdogan argued that attempts were being made to use the 1915 massacres to put pressure on his government.

He said these efforts would be of no use to both nations and urged Yerevan to mend ties.

"After settling the Karabakh crisis, we said we were determined to develop ties with Armenia. Today I reaffirm this determination," Erdogan said.

US President Joe Biden marked the 106th anniversary of Armenian persecution by Ottoman Turks in the early 20th century by recognizing the killings of some 1.5 million ethnic Armenians as an act of genocide, prompting calls from Ankara to reverse the designation.