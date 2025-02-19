Erdogan Says Turkey 'ideal Host' For Talks On Ending Ukraine War
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 12:05 AM
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said Turkey would be the "ideal host" for any talks on ending the nearly three-year conflict between Russia and Ukraine
Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said Turkey would be the "ideal host" for any talks on ending the nearly three-year conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
His offer followed nearly three hours of talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is seeking to shore up Kyiv's position after US President Donald Trump's outreach towards Moscow.
"Turkey will be an ideal host for the possible talks between Russia, Ukraine and America in the near future," Erdogan told a joint news conference in Ankara with Zelensky.
Referring to the new "diplomatic initiative started by Mr. Trump to end the war swiftly through negotiations", Erdogan said previous talks in Istanbul between the sides in 2022 had been "an important reference point and the platform where the parties came closest to an agreement".
The pair met several hours after top US and Russian diplomats gathered in Saudi for their first high-level talks since Moscow invaded Ukraine.
Recent Stories
UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima soil
Multan Police solve blind murder case, arrest two suspects
Govt Prioritizes for increasing country’s exports up to $60 billion
AIOU Mirpur hosts successful educational, career counselling open expo
Honduras reverses decision to scrap extradition treaty with US
Kohat launches massive vaccination drive against deadly 'Tabaq' disease
EDGE reveals powerhouse suite of electronic warfare, radar, electro-optical syst ..
UAE strengthens its sustainability leadership with launch of second edition of S ..
EDGE signs LoI with Lockheed Martin to explore areas of collaboration in aerospa ..
Britain's Tarling beats Pogacar and the clock at UAE Tour
England bring in Chessum for Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland
Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results
More Stories From World
-
UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima soil2 minutes ago
-
Honduras reverses decision to scrap extradition treaty with US2 minutes ago
-
Zelensky slams US-Russia talks, urges 'fair' negotiations2 minutes ago
-
Polish president says US will not reduce regional troop presence2 minutes ago
-
Erdogan says Turkey 'ideal host' for talks on ending Ukraine war2 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Zepp Health1 minute ago
-
France probes 2012 reporters' deaths in Syria as crime against humanity1 minute ago
-
Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war1 minute ago
-
FM's of Pakistan & China discuss range of issues, including global and regional1 hour ago
-
Pakistan call for upholding multilateralism, emphasizes UNSC implement Kashmir, Palestine resolution ..2 hours ago
-
At least 30 killed after Bolivia bus plunges into ravine2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Taihe Institute, discusses ways to fortify iron brotherhood2 hours ago