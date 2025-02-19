Erdogan says Turkey 'ideal host' for talks on ending Ukraine war

Open Menu

February 19, 2025

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said Turkey would be the "ideal host" for any talks on ending the nearly three-year conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

His offer followed nearly three hours of talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is seeking to shore up Kyiv's position after US President Donald Trump's outreach towards Moscow.

"Turkey will be an ideal host for the possible talks between Russia, Ukraine and America in the near future," Erdogan told a joint news conference in Ankara with Zelensky.

Referring to the new "diplomatic initiative started by Mr. Trump to end the war swiftly through negotiations", Erdogan said previous talks in Istanbul between the sides in 2022 had been "an important reference point and the platform where the parties came closest to an agreement".

The pair met several hours after top US and Russian diplomats gathered in Saudi for their first high-level talks since Moscow invaded Ukraine.

