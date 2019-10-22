Erdogan Says Turkey, In Its Operation, Liberating Northern Syria From Militants
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:25 PM
Turkey, during its operation in northern Syria, is doing everything possible to liberate the territory from militants, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday
"In Operation Peace Spring, we are doing everything possible to clean these territories of terrorism," Erdogan said at a briefing following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Syrian citizens, about 1 million, will be settled" there, he said.