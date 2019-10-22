UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Turkey, In Its Operation, Liberating Northern Syria From Militants

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:25 PM

Erdogan Says Turkey, in Its Operation, Liberating Northern Syria From Militants

Turkey, during its operation in northern Syria, is doing everything possible to liberate the territory from militants, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Turkey, during its operation in northern Syria, is doing everything possible to liberate the territory from militants, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

"In Operation Peace Spring, we are doing everything possible to clean these territories of terrorism," Erdogan said at a briefing following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Syrian citizens, about 1 million, will be settled" there, he said.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan From Million

Recent Stories

Israel May Be Heading for 3rd Election With Ganzt ..

1 minute ago

UN Stands Against Resumption of Fighting in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Iraq's Senior Police Commander Killed in Skirmish ..

1 minute ago

Putin Calls for Broad Dialogue Between Kurds, Syri ..

1 minute ago

Putin After Talks With Erdogan Says Necessary to F ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says Turkey-Syria Cooperation Should Be Base ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.