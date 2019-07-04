UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Turkey, Japan Ready To Mediate Iran-US Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 03:09 PM

Erdogan Says Turkey, Japan Ready to Mediate Iran-US Conflict

Turkey and Japan are ready to mediate between the United States and Iran in order to ease the deepening tensions between the two nations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Turkey and Japan are ready to mediate between the United States and Iran in order to ease the deepening tensions between the two nations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"When we talked with [Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo] Abe [during the G20 summit in Osaka], he asked me if we can act together in such a case. And I answered, 'why not?'" Erdogan said, as quoted by the Daily Sabah newspaper, hinting that Ankara and Tokyo were ready to mediate the ongoing row.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran are gradually escalating and at risk of transforming into something more dangerous than just a diplomatic spat. The starting point of the crisis was May 2018, when the United States abruptly pulled out of the landmark Iran nuclear deal, a decision that raised eyebrows even among its allies.

What followed were extensive US sanctions targeting Iran's defense, economy and aviation sectors, resulting in Tehran announcing this past May its partial withdrawal from the deal. The middle Eastern nation gave the European Union until July 7 to decide on the deal's future.

In its latest attempt to call for talks, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged the United States to start adhering to the deal and participate in negotiations. He further affirmed his country's commitment to the nuclear deal and said Iran would be 100 percent compliant with it as soon as all other signatories were.

Rouhani, however, noted that Tehran was partially discontinuing its commitments under the accord in a bid to salvage it. Reacting to Rouhani's statement, US President Donald Trump recommended that Tehran "be careful with the treats."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Turkey Washington Nuclear European Union Trump Tehran Tokyo Ankara Japan United States Tayyip Erdogan May July 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Morocco waiting for dormant lion Ziyech to roar

48 seconds ago

Baacha Khan University (BKU) holds seminar on agi ..

4 minutes ago

PHF committee to forward recommendations in a mont ..

4 minutes ago

Mongolia expects 15,000 foreign tourists during Na ..

4 minutes ago

4 More Children Die In Mithi Due To Malnutrition

4 minutes ago

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to boost ties in divers ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.