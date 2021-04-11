Erdogan Says Turkey Making Efforts to Resolve Russian-Ukrainian Contradictions

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) Turkey is making efforts to help Russia and Ukraine settle their contradictions through negotiations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Erdogan received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was in Istanbul for a working visit. On Friday, the Turkish leader held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During both talks, the leaders touched upon the Donbas escalation.

"For the sake of a peaceful and secure future in our region, we want both countries [Russia and Ukraine] to resolve their differences as soon as possible through negotiations and in a peaceful way. We are making efforts in this direction," Erdogan said, addressing the youth wing of the Turkish ruling party in Istanbul.

The speech was broadcast on the president's Twitter page.