Erdogan Says Turkey May Make Decision On Finnish NATO Bid That Will 'Shock' Sweden

Published January 30, 2023

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey might make a "different" decision on Finnish possible membership in NATO that would "shock" Sweden.

"If necessary, we may deliver a different message (answer) on Finnish membership.

Sweden will be shocked when we give a different message on Finland," Erdogan said at a meeting with young people in the city of Bilecik.

On May 18, 2022, against the backdrop of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership, terminating decades of neutrality. Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.

