Erdogan Says Turkey Not Ready for Sweden to Join NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Turkey is not ready for Sweden to join NATO at the moment, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Sweden, together with Finland, submitted applications for NATO membership in May 2022. On March 31, 2023, Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's bid is still pending approval by Hungary and Turkey.

"We are not ready for Sweden right now... Because a NATO country should have a strong stance when it comes to fighting terrorism," Erdogan told CNN, commenting on the situation with Stockholm's application for NATO membership.

Turkey will not agree to Sweden becoming a member of the alliance "as long as Sweden continues to allow the offshoots of terror groups in Turkey to roam free," Erdogan explained.