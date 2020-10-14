Erdogan Says Turkey Not Sending Syrian Militants to Karabakh

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refuted on Wednesday claims that his country is deploying Syrian militants to the conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that hundreds of Turkey-linked Syrian militants are already engaged in the combat operations in Karabakh, while hundreds more will be deployed there soon.

"They say we have deployed Syrian militants [to Karabakh]. There is no such problem. They have things to do on their own territories, they will not go there," Erdogan told the Turkish parliament.