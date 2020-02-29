UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Turkey Opened Borders With EU To Syrian Refugees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 03:03 PM

Erdogan Says Turkey Opened Borders With EU to Syrian Refugees

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that his country has opened its borders with the European Union to Syrian refugees

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that his country has opened its borders with the European Union to Syrian refugees.

"We have been saying for a long time that we are not obligated to accept such a number of refugees.

You promised us assistance, but are doing nothing, so we opened our borders yesterday. [Some] 18,000 refugees have already passed through, and today this number will be 25,000-30,000, and we will not close our doors because the EU must keep its word," Erdogan said while speaking in Istanbul.

Related Topics

Syria European Union Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan Refugee

Recent Stories

Pakistan to clash with South Africa in crucial ICC ..

18 minutes ago

Kidnapped baby girl recovered in karachi

2 minutes ago

"Not fazed by defeat against England", claims Aliy ..

2 minutes ago

Rangers arrests 19 including street criminals, dru ..

2 minutes ago

CDA completes process of bids for expansion, impro ..

2 minutes ago

2.11 Kg Hashish seized, 18 arrested in Sargodha

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.