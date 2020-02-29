Erdogan Says Turkey Opened Borders With EU to Syrian Refugees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that his country has opened its borders with the European Union to Syrian refugees.

"We have been saying for a long time that we are not obligated to accept such a number of refugees.

You promised us assistance, but are doing nothing, so we opened our borders yesterday. [Some] 18,000 refugees have already passed through, and today this number will be 25,000-30,000, and we will not close our doors because the EU must keep its word," Erdogan said while speaking in Istanbul.