Erdogan Says Turkey Planning to Boost Exports to $265Bln by Late 2023

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) The Turkish government is planning to increase the country's exports to $265 billion by the end of 2023 and to $400 billion by 2028, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"We have been competing with ourselves until today. We want to increase our exports to $265 billion by the end of this year and to $285 billion next year.

Our goal for 2028 is to reach $400 billion and more," Erdogan said during a meeting of the Turkish Exporters Assembly in Istanbul.

The president also said that Turkey intends to expand its initiatives by, among other things, boosting its international ties, as the move has already had a positive impact on the country's exports.

In 2022, Turkey's exports reached a record $254.2 billion, up 12.9% from the previous year, according to Erdogan.