UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Turkey Preparing Plan To Return Syrian Refugees Home

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 07:40 AM

Erdogan Says Turkey Preparing Plan to Return Syrian Refugees Home

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara is preparing a plan to return Syrian refugees home in order to understand when it is possible to start the process.

Earlier, Erdogan's rival in the upcoming second round of the presidential election, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, said that if he wins, he intends to "say goodbye" to Syrian refugees within two years and strengthen the fight against illegal entry into the country.

"A road map for the return of refugees will be planned soon. It will be analyzed how soon their return can be ensured," Erdogan said in an interview with TRT Haber.

He said 450,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their homeland.

"We have a plan to return another 1 million refugees there," Erdogan said.

The Turkish migration agency reported in January that 3.5 million Syrians live in Turkey, and in 2022 almost 59,000 people returned to safe areas in Syria.

Related Topics

Election Syria Turkey Road Ankara Tayyip Erdogan January Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, ..

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, 790 in 2022: Fujairah Statist ..

7 hours ago
 UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to ..

UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia

7 hours ago
 US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New ..

US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New York - State Dept.

8 hours ago
 UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to K ..

UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to Kiev: 'Our Aim is to See End to ..

8 hours ago
 Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - F ..

Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

8 hours ago
 UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says ..

UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says OPEC Secretary General

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.