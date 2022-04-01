Erdogan Says Turkey Pursues Measures Against Drifting Mines in Black Sea

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that there are currently no problems with navigation in the wake of discovering mines in the Black Sea yet Ankara continues to take the necessary measures

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that there are currently no problems with navigation in the wake of discovering mines in the Black Sea yet Ankara continues to take the necessary measures.

"At the moment, we do not face any difficulties. But, of course, we continue to undertake the necessary measures," Erdogan told reporters.

Earlier in the week, the Turkish defense ministry said detected a mine drifting along the coast of the Turkish town of Igneada at the eastern Black Sea shore close to the Bulgarian border.

The Russian Federal Security Service claimed that the Ukrainian army has set about 420 mines close to its seaports, while not excluding the possibility of them drafting into the Bosphorus Strait and then the Mediterranean Sea.