Open Menu

Erdogan Says Turkey Ready To Host Russia-Ukraine Peace Summit

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Erdogan says Turkey ready to host Russia-Ukraine peace summit

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that Turkey was ready to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

NATO member Turkey has sought to maintain good relations with its two Black Sea neighbours Moscow and Kyiv throughout the two-year war, with Erdogan pitching himself as a key go-between and possible peace-maker.

"We are ready to host a peace summit where Russia is also present," Erdogan told a press conference in Istanbul, alongside his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

"While we continue our solidarity with Ukraine, we will continue our work to end the war with a just peace on the basis of negotiations," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader said he and Zelensky had discussed the issues of ports security, navigation safety in the Black Sea, prisoner exchanges and food security, and that they shared the same opinions.

"We are not hopeless," he said.

"We believe that there are some opportunities that Turkey can provide with its stance."

And he added that Turkey is "taking these steps because we see a positive approach, we hope that we will get results from them".

fo/bc

Related Topics

NATO Prisoner Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Same Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

2 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

2 hours ago
 27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

2 hours ago
 Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

2 hours ago
 AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

2 hours ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

2 hours ago
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

2 hours ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

2 hours ago
 Women strength instrumental in nurturing future le ..

Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif o ..

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office

2 hours ago
 Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, ..

Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea

2 hours ago
 District police conducts self-defense training for ..

District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students

2 hours ago

More Stories From World