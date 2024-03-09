Erdogan Says Turkey Ready To Host Russia-Ukraine Peace Summit
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that Turkey was ready to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
NATO member Turkey has sought to maintain good relations with its two Black Sea neighbours Moscow and Kyiv throughout the two-year war, with Erdogan pitching himself as a key go-between and possible peace-maker.
"We are ready to host a peace summit where Russia is also present," Erdogan told a press conference in Istanbul, alongside his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.
"While we continue our solidarity with Ukraine, we will continue our work to end the war with a just peace on the basis of negotiations," Erdogan said.
The Turkish leader said he and Zelensky had discussed the issues of ports security, navigation safety in the Black Sea, prisoner exchanges and food security, and that they shared the same opinions.
"We are not hopeless," he said.
"We believe that there are some opportunities that Turkey can provide with its stance."
And he added that Turkey is "taking these steps because we see a positive approach, we hope that we will get results from them".
fo/bc
Recent Stories
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office
Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students
More Stories From World
-
US court convicts Honduras ex-president in cocaine trafficking5 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council to vote on Sudan Ramadan ceasefire call25 minutes ago
-
Warmest US winter on record25 minutes ago
-
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis2 hours ago
-
Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea2 hours ago
-
DR Congo prosecutor seeks 20 years' jail for journalist3 hours ago
-
Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures3 hours ago
-
Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays3 hours ago
-
AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March3 hours ago
-
Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agency3 hours ago
-
Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five3 hours ago
-
Campaigning wraps up in Portugal snap vote with right ahead3 hours ago