Erdogan Says Turkey Ready To Mediate Between Serbia, Kosovo - Presidency

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 02:10 AM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed Ankara's readiness to contribute to establishing a dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo amid the ongoing crisis in northern Kosovo, Erdogan's office said.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish leader held phone talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the prime minister of the unrecognized republic, Albin Kurti, to discuss the recent escalation in the region.

"President Erdogan noted that Turkiye stands ready to make the necessary contributions to the dialogue process (between Serbia and Kosovo)," the presidency said in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

During the talks, the Turkish leader emphasized that dialogue is the only way to establish a lasting peace in northern Kosovo, the statement read.

On Monday, thousands of Kosovo Serbs came to the local administration buildings in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok, demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office following elections with an extremely low voter turnout of under 3.5% boycotted by the Serbs. Troops of NATO's local KFOR contingent, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were also deployed. Police used tear gas to break up the demonstrations and escort the mayors into town halls.

At least 52 Serbs were injured in Monday's clashes in Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Media reported that some 41 soldiers from the KFOR contingent were also injured, while the mission itself confirmed only 25 troops injured.

