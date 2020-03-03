Erdogan Says Turkey Rejects Additional $1.1 Billion From EU for Refugees

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he considered insufficient the extra 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) allocated by the European Union to his country for assistance to refugees, and rejected the money.

After aggravation of the situation in Syria's Idlib, Turkey said it would no longer be able to restrain the flows of migrants and refugees, and opened its borders with the EU, after which thousands of migrants flocked to Greece. For three days, about 20,000 attempts to violate the border, where hundreds of police officers are, were stopped. For the first day, 66 illegal migrants who entered Greek territory were arrested, and for the second, 73.

"Our expectations of a fair distribution of responsibilities, unfortunately, remained unanswered. The EU has not fully complied with the requirements of the agreement of March 18 [2016]. They say they will send another billion euros. Who are you trying to deceive? We don't want this money anymore," Erdogan said at a joint press conference in Ankara with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who is in Turkey on a visit.

"Turkey has already spent $40 billion on refugees and it will find the money itself," he said.