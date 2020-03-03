UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Turkey Rejects Additional $1.1 Billion From EU For Refugees

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:40 AM

Erdogan Says Turkey Rejects Additional $1.1 Billion From EU for Refugees

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he considered insufficient the extra 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) allocated by the European Union to his country for assistance to refugees, and rejected the money.

After aggravation of the situation in Syria's Idlib, Turkey said it would no longer be able to restrain the flows of migrants and refugees, and opened its borders with the EU, after which thousands of migrants flocked to Greece. For three days, about 20,000 attempts to violate the border, where hundreds of police officers are, were stopped. For the first day, 66 illegal migrants who entered Greek territory were arrested, and for the second, 73.

"Our expectations of a fair distribution of responsibilities, unfortunately, remained unanswered. The EU has not fully complied with the requirements of the agreement of March 18 [2016]. They say they will send another billion euros. Who are you trying to deceive? We don't want this money anymore," Erdogan said at a joint press conference in Ankara with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who is in Turkey on a visit.

"Turkey has already spent $40 billion on refugees and it will find the money itself," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Syria Turkey European Union Visit Idlib Ankara Greece Money Tayyip Erdogan March Border Refugee Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

8 hours ago

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

8 hours ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

8 hours ago

IMF, World Bank to help member countries address e ..

9 hours ago

Saudi deputy defence minister calls on Prime Minis ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.