UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Turkey Sees Energy As Area Of Cooperation, Not Competition

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Erdogan Says Turkey Sees Energy as Area of Cooperation, Not Competition

Turkey considers energy to be an area for cooperation, not competition, TPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Turkey considers energy to be an area for cooperation, not competition, TPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"We have been focusing at energy not as an issue of competition, but an area for cooperation," Erdogan said at the United Nations General Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Turkey Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Kuleba Says Not Going to Meet With Lavro ..

Ukraine's Kuleba Says Not Going to Meet With Lavrov During UNGA

4 minutes ago
 German chancellor slams 'sham' Russian referendums ..

German chancellor slams 'sham' Russian referendums in Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 Nearly 20,000 Monkeypox Cases, 3 Deaths Registered ..

Nearly 20,000 Monkeypox Cases, 3 Deaths Registered in EU - European Medicines Ag ..

4 minutes ago
 Erdogan Urges World Community to Support Turkey's ..

Erdogan Urges World Community to Support Turkey's Peace Initiatives for Ukraine ..

4 minutes ago
 Prominent Italian Politician Rognoni Dies Aged 99 ..

Prominent Italian Politician Rognoni Dies Aged 99 - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Prime Minister meets French president on sidelines ..

Prime Minister meets French president on sidelines of UNGA session

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.