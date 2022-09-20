Erdogan Says Turkey Sees Energy as Area of Cooperation, Not Competition

Turkey considers energy to be an area for cooperation, not competition, TPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Turkey considers energy to be an area for cooperation, not competition, TPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"We have been focusing at energy not as an issue of competition, but an area for cooperation," Erdogan said at the United Nations General Assembly.