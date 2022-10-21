Erdogan Says Turkey Sends 'Message' With Test of Tayfun Short-Range Ballistic Missile

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called the test of a home-made Tayfun ballistic missile "a message."

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter that Turkey secretly conducted tests of a domestically produced short-range ballistic missile over the Black Sea.

The missile called Tayfun was launched from a platform near the port city of Rize, flew 561 kilometers (350 miles) and fell near the port of Sinop.

"Now we have Tayfun, and it is a message," Erdogan said at the blockchain summit organized by the Istanbul University.

For years, Turkey has been actively building up its military power by developing its own industry producing famous Bayraktar TB2 drones and by cooperating with world's leading weapons manufacturers, including US and Russia, while also strengthening its rhetoric against regional rivals.