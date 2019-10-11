UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Turkey To Continue Military Operation In Syria Despite Threats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:50 PM

Erdogan Says Turkey to Continue Military Operation in Syria Despite Threats

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Turkey will not halt its operation in northern Syria, despite threats from the international community, including the United States, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

"We're receiving threats from right and left, saying stop this operation. I told [US President Donald] Trump, I told others - 'stop it' [the US military assistance to Kurdish forces), but you did not. And now we will not back down, "Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul broadcast broadcast by Turkey's NTV television.

"We will never stop this step we have taken against the PYD/YPG... We will not stop it no matter what anyone says," the Turkish president stressed.

Erdogan announced the launch of the offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, in northeastern Syria on Wednesday. The operation targets the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

The Turkish move has been condemned by a vast majority of the international community, including the United States, the EU and the Arab League.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Friday that President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order expanding Washington's ability to target Ankara with tough economic sanctions over the Turkish offensive against Kurdish militia in northern Syria.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Washington Trump Ankara Istanbul United States Tayyip Erdogan TV From Arab

Recent Stories

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

24 minutes ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

24 minutes ago

US, China Reach Partial Agreement on Trade Deal - ..

24 minutes ago

SDF Transfers 2 IS Members Responsible for Murderi ..

24 minutes ago

Treasury Chief Mnuchin Says US-China Trade Talks H ..

28 minutes ago

Former US Envoy to Ukraine Tells Congress Trump Pu ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.