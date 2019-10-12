Erdogan Says Turkey to Continue Military Operation in Syria Despite Threats

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Turkey will not halt its operation in northern Syria, despite threats from the international community, including the United States, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

"We're receiving threats from right and left, saying stop this operation. I told [US President Donald] Trump, I told others - 'stop it' [the US military assistance to Kurdish forces), but you did not. And now we will not back down, "Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul broadcast broadcast by Turkey's NTV television.

"We will never stop this step we have taken against the PYD/YPG... We will not stop it no matter what anyone says," the Turkish president stressed.

Erdogan announced the launch of the offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, in northeastern Syria on Wednesday. The operation targets the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

The Turkish move has been condemned by a vast majority of the international community, including the United States, the EU and the Arab League.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Friday that President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order expanding Washington's ability to target Ankara with tough economic sanctions over the Turkish offensive against Kurdish militia in northern Syria.