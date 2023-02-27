UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Turkey To Stop Issuing Building Permits Near Seismic Faults

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Erdogan Says Turkey to Stop Issuing Building Permits Near Seismic Faults

Turkey will not issue permits to build new houses in regions close to seismically active faults, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Turkey will not issue permits to build new houses in regions close to seismically active faults, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"We will not permit building in zones which are close to the seismic faults, and also in those, which are prone to soil liquefaction," Erdogan said, adding that "the construction of high-rise buildings in previously built-up areas will be prohibited."

The Turkish president promised to start building 30,000 apartments in March with the maximum height of the new buildings not exceeding three or four floors.

On February 6, devastating magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes hit the province of Kahramanmaras in south-east Turkey, killing over 44,000 people and destroying thousands of buildings.

The initial underground shocks were followed by hundreds of aftershocks and were felt in 11 provinces of the country as well as in the neighboring countries, with Syria the most affected. Erdogan said more than 10,000 aftershocks have been registered since February 6.

Mustafa Sentop, the speaker of the Turkish parliament, called on the Turkish authorities and construction companies to draw lessons from the disaster and build seismically resilient houses only. Turkey's Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change also announced the development of new reconstruction plans for the country's 11 provinces affected by the disaster with the number of floors restricted.

Plans for new cities as well as ideas for their possible location are also being considered.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Parliament Kahramanmaras Tayyip Erdogan February March From

Recent Stories

Apple Paid $12Mln Antitrust Fine in Kaspersky Lab ..

Apple Paid $12Mln Antitrust Fine in Kaspersky Lab Case - Source

3 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars win toss, decide to ba ..

HBL PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars win toss, decide to bat first against Islamabad Unit ..

23 minutes ago
 Central Asian Countries, US to Discuss Economic Pa ..

Central Asian Countries, US to Discuss Economic Partnership in Astana - Kazakh M ..

16 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) terminates contempt ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) terminates contempt plea against PEMRA

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) displ ..

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) displays eye catching art show

14 minutes ago
 Admiral Nakhimov Missile Cruiser to Rejoin Russian ..

Admiral Nakhimov Missile Cruiser to Rejoin Russian Navy in 2024 - Shipbuilder

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.