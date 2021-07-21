UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Turkey Under No Threat Of New COVID-19 Strains

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 10:10 PM

Erdogan Says Turkey Under No Threat of New COVID-19 Strains

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Turkey has not yet faced the threat of the spread of new strains of coronavirus, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Turkey registered the peak of increase in coronavirus cases on April 16 with 63,082 new cases, after which the dynamics showed a downward trend, stabilizing at 5,000-7,000 in June and July. On Tuesday, the country reported 8,780 new cases ” the largest number since the end of May.

"Turkey entered the Eid al-Adha with a decrease in the number of new cases and deaths from the coronavirus.

While many countries are fighting with the new strains, Turkey has not yet faced this threat," Erdogan said.

Turkey lifted the curfew on July 1 as the situation with coronavirus has somewhat stabilized. However, the minister of health warned that, as of mid-July, the number of infections with the Delta strain in the country had almost tripled in the past weeks, reaching 750.

Currently, over 35% of Turkish citizens out of 80 million population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

