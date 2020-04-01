Erdogan Says Turkey Will Continue Production, Export Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey would continue producing and exporting goods despite the global coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Turkey saw a daily increase of over 2,700 COVID-19 cases. The country's toll stands at 13,531, with 214 deaths.

"Our biggest advantage is that we started the fight against the virus early, using powerful health care infrastructure. Our country must survive this troubled period as quickly as possible and with minimal losses. We are committed to continuing production and export," Erdogan said, speaking on a video conference with the heads of the regional branches of the ruling AKP party.

The Turkish president also called on citizens to stay at home.

"The more we increase social distance, the more we disrupt the spread of the disease," Erdogan added.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world has reached over 880,000, with more than 44,000 people having died and some 185,000 having recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.