UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Turkey Will Fix Border With Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Erdogan Says Turkey Will Fix Border With Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged Monday to close the gaps in the border with Syria next year after saying that a porous border created security risks for his country.

"We will make new efforts to mend the gaps in our 30-kilometer (19-mile)-long security line to eliminate threats to our country that are stemming from Syria," Erdogan said in a national address that followed a cabinet meeting.

Turkey accuses Kurds in neighboring Syria and Iraq of terrorist attacks on its soil. It has conducted inroads into both countries to target PKK and YPG militant groups and is mulling a new ground operation in northern Syria.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Iraq Tayyip Erdogan Border From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

51 minutes ago
 Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispos ..

Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispose of solid waste

56 minutes ago
 Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Hindu Council announces All Pakistan Mino ..

Pakistan Hindu Council announces All Pakistan Minorities Heritage Photo Contest

2 hours ago
 PTA briefs Senate Standing Committee about SpaceX' ..

PTA briefs Senate Standing Committee about SpaceX's Starlink program

2 hours ago
 More than skin deep: Fans line up for Messi tattoo ..

More than skin deep: Fans line up for Messi tattoos

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.