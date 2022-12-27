Erdogan Says Turkey Will Fix Border With Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged Monday to close the gaps in the border with Syria next year after saying that a porous border created security risks for his country.

"We will make new efforts to mend the gaps in our 30-kilometer (19-mile)-long security line to eliminate threats to our country that are stemming from Syria," Erdogan said in a national address that followed a cabinet meeting.

Turkey accuses Kurds in neighboring Syria and Iraq of terrorist attacks on its soil. It has conducted inroads into both countries to target PKK and YPG militant groups and is mulling a new ground operation in northern Syria.