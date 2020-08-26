Erdogan says Turkey will make 'no concessions' in eastern Mediterranean

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday warned Turkey would make "no concessions" in the eastern Mediterranean and told Greece to avoid taking steps that could lead to its "ruin".

"We don't have our eye on someone else's territory, sovereignty and interests, but we will make no concessions on that which is ours," Erdogan said, urging Greece to "avoid wrongs that will be the path to ruin".