UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Turkey Will Make 'no Concessions' In Eastern Mediterranean

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 02:52 PM

Erdogan says Turkey will make 'no concessions' in eastern Mediterranean

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday warned Turkey would make "no concessions" in the eastern Mediterranean and told Greece to avoid taking steps that could lead to its "ruin"

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday warned Turkey would make "no concessions" in the eastern Mediterranean and told Greece to avoid taking steps that could lead to its "ruin".

"We don't have our eye on someone else's territory, sovereignty and interests, but we will make no concessions on that which is ours," Erdogan said, urging Greece to "avoid wrongs that will be the path to ruin".

Related Topics

Turkey Lead Greece Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

13 shopkeepers arrested for overcharging

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

3 minutes ago

Suicide bombers in Philippine attack were militant ..

3 minutes ago

Australian COVID-19 vaccine yields positive pre-cl ..

3 minutes ago

GMS countries discuss ways to restore tourism duri ..

9 minutes ago

PO arrested for cheque dishonour

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.