Erdogan Says Turkey Will Not Close Borders With EU for Syrian Refugees

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that his country is not going to close its borders with the European Union for refugees from Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that his country is not going to close its borders with the European Union for refugees from Syria.

The escalation of the situation in Idlib prompted a new wave of Syrian refugees seeking safe places in neighboring countries, including Turkey.

As a result, on Saturday, Erdogan announced that his country was opening its borders with Europe for Syrian refugees, saying that EU support for refugees in Turkey was coming in too slowly.

"They call me and tell: 'close the borders.' I said it was too late. The West must share the burden of responsibility for refugees. Today, I will meet with the Bulgarian Prime Minister [Boyko Borissov], and tomorrow I will talk to [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel. The holding of four- or five-party summits on Syria is on the agenda," Erdogan said.