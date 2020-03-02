UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Turkey Will Not Close Borders With EU For Syrian Refugees

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:11 PM

Erdogan Says Turkey Will Not Close Borders With EU for Syrian Refugees

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that his country is not going to close its borders with the European Union for refugees from Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that his country is not going to close its borders with the European Union for refugees from Syria.

The escalation of the situation in Idlib prompted a new wave of Syrian refugees seeking safe places in neighboring countries, including Turkey.

As a result, on Saturday, Erdogan announced that his country was opening its borders with Europe for Syrian refugees, saying that EU support for refugees in Turkey was coming in too slowly.

"They call me and tell: 'close the borders.' I said it was too late. The West must share the burden of responsibility for refugees. Today, I will meet with the Bulgarian Prime Minister [Boyko Borissov], and tomorrow I will talk to [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel. The holding of four- or five-party summits on Syria is on the agenda," Erdogan said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Europe Turkey European Union Idlib Tayyip Erdogan From Refugee Share

Recent Stories

Iraq confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19

46 seconds ago

OECD slashes 2020 global growth forecast over viru ..

47 seconds ago

Kremlin says cooperation with Turkey on Syria of ' ..

49 seconds ago

Security for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches f ..

50 seconds ago

Trailer of legend of 'Maula Jat' to be screened in ..

52 seconds ago

Sea Launch Floating Spaceport's Odyssey to Arrive ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.