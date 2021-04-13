UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Turkey's Dialogue With Russia Works Successfully

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the dialogue channels between Ankara and Moscow are working successfully while his last phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin was productive

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the dialogue channels between Ankara and Moscow are working successfully while his last phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin was productive.

"We had a very productive conversation with Putin, we discussed tourism, Ukraine, the situation in Karabakh.

I believe that the channels of dialogue with Russia, which we keep open, regardless of the circumstances, do indeed work successfully in preventing crises in our region," Erdogan said in a televised address following a cabinet meeting.

The Turkish leader also talked about his recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Tensions in Donbas were discussed with him. We agreed to sign a free trade agreement as soon as possible, we believe that our relations are important for stability and peace in our region," Erdogan said.

