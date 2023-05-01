ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) killed "the leader" of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, Daesh, banned in Russia) during an operation in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"Out national intelligence organization had been following so-called leader of Daesh Abu Hussein al-Quraishi for a long time. This person was eliminated during the operation conducted by the MIT in Syria yesterday. We will continue our fight with terrorist organizations, making no distinctions between them," Erdogan said in an interview to Turkish broadcasters.