Erdogan Says Turkish Citizens Will Feel Effects Of Fight Against Illegal Migration

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Turkey has strengthened its efforts in combating illegal migration, which Turkish citizens will be able to size up soon, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"Our citizens will soon witness tangible changes on irregular migration. Our security forces have tightened measures and works," Erdogan was quoted by the Daily Sabah news agency as telling journalists on his return from the NATO summit Lithuania.

The Turkish president added that the fight against illegal migration in the country never stopped, with security services working on deporting detained migrants and preventing new irregular arrivals, in particular from northern Syria.

"As soon as illegal migrants are apprehended, they are sent to repatriation centers and necessary actions are initiated there.

They are sent to their countries, and through this, we eliminate anxiety and fear of our people," Erdogan was quoted as saying.

On July 7, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that almost 16,000 illegal migrants were detained in Turkey in June, of whom almost 7,000 were deported. Raids to detain illegal migrants under the new minister, who was appointed last month, are now conducted daily, including on tourist ferries. Within one month, 23,450 illegal migrants were prevented from entering Turkey, Yerlikaya said. He promised to continue the fight against illegal migration.

